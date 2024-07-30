Brazil’s PT supports Maduro’s reelection, while Lula’s government’s statement is awaited

Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT), the party led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has called Sunday’s elections in Venezuela “democratic and sovereign” and declared Nicolas Maduro “re-elected.” Lula’s government has yet to recognize the results of the election.

“The PT salutes the Venezuelan people for the electoral process that took place on Sunday in a peaceful, democratic and sovereign day,” said the National Executive of the party. Regarding the allegations of fraud, it stated that it is certain that the National Electoral Council, “which proclaimed the victory of President Nicolás Maduro,” will deal with all the appeals it receives, within the timeframes and under the terms provided for by the Venezuelan constitution. It estimated that Maduro, “now re-elected,” should open dialogue with the opposition to overcome the serious problems in Venezuela, which it attributed to the “illegal sanctions” imposed on the country.

“The PT will remain vigilant in order to contribute, to the extent of its ability, to ensure that the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean are addressed by the peoples of the region, without any type of violence or external interference,” the statement concluded.

So far, Lula’s government has limited itself to celebrating the “peaceful nature” of the elections and has stated that it will wait for the publication of all the electoral results before making a statement.

In a statement released on Monday, the government said that “the principle of popular sovereignty must be observed through impartial verification of the results” and added that Brazil “awaits, in this context,” the publication of all the data “detailed by voting table.”