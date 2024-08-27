Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has attacked the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for calling for transparency in the disputed elections of July 28. “He is aiming his rifles and cannons at Venezuela,” he said. He did so when announcing, during a summit of Bolivarian leaders, that within a year at the latest Venezuela will hold “a mega-election” for the National Assembly, the 23 governorships and the 335 mayoralties. Hours earlier, one of the main leaders of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, had called for an official march in parallel to the one organized for Wednesday by the opposition. The candidate Edmundo González Urrutia lamented that the summons by the Prosecutor’s Office, controlled by the Government, to appear for alleged conspiracy for the publication of the voting records on a website lacks “guarantees and independence and due process.” The response came a day after it was learned that the 74-year-old diplomat had been summoned to testify this Monday before the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas. González Urrutia did not attend and received a new summons for this Tuesday, August 27. Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Delpino, one of the five main rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE), has denounced “lack of transparency” as well as “non-compliance with essential rules and regulations” in the process of recounting the votes in the elections of July 28, which leads him to conclude that the results offered by the regime are not “true.” After the validation of Maduro’s victory by the Supreme Court of Venezuela last Thursday, the United States and a dozen Latin American countries rejected the sentence.

