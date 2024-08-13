The UN calls for the rejection of laws to regulate social networks, as well as the release of people arbitrarily detained in Venezuela

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has asked the Venezuelan government on Tuesday to immediately release all people who have been arbitrarily detained in the context of post-election protests, as well as to reject bills to regulate the operation of non-governmental organizations and social networks due to the negative impact they represent for human rights and democracy.

“It is particularly worrying that so many people are being arrested, charged or accused of inciting hatred or under anti-terrorism legislation. Criminal law must never be used to unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association,” He stated the High Commissioner. “I call for the immediate release of all those who have been arbitrarily detained, and for guarantees of fair trials for all those detained.”

More than 2,400 people have been arrested since the July 28 election and 25 people have died in protests, according to official statements.

The High Commissioner also expressed concern about the possible adoption by the National Assembly of the Bill on the Supervision, Regulation, Action and Financing of Non-Governmental and Related Organizations, as well as the Bill against Fascism, Neo-Fascism and Similar Expressions, promoted by the Venezuelan National Assembly, controlled by Chavismo. President Nicolás Maduro has launched a battle against social media. On Monday, he accused TikTok executives of promoting “a civil war.” He had previously ordered X – formerly Twitter – to be blocked for ten days, and has also asked Venezuelans to uninstall WhatsApp and switch to the Russian Telegram or the Chinese WeChat.

“I urge the authorities not to adopt these or other laws that undermine civic and democratic space in the country,” Türk said on Tuesday. “I am also concerned that some people have had their passports cancelled, which appears to be an act of retaliation for their legitimate work in the country. All of this is exacerbating tensions and further fragmenting the social fabric of Venezuela,” he said. The UN international mission on Venezuela had already demanded the day before the immediate cessation of the “ferocious repression” by the Maduro government.