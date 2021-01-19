Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles, in a file image. MIGUEL GUTIERREZ / EFE

Today in our Venezuela it is inevitable to admit that we have started a year 2021 with a gigantic void, where most people feel that from our side there are no proposals and that what we once firmly called “the opposition” is a confusing mixture that generates an uncertainty that only suits those who have power. Those who are capable of saying, with indolence and cruelty, that there is only 4% of extreme poverty …