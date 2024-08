People protesting in Caracas, Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirinos

The organization Foro Penal updated its count on Thursday (8) and revealed that the number of people arrested due to the ongoing political repression in Venezuela rose to 1,229.

The repression and arbitrary arrests began shortly after a series of popular protests against the electoral results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, which proclaimed the victory of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections held on July 28.

According to the Penal Forum, Caracas has led the list of individuals arbitrarily arrested, with 225 detainees, followed by Carabobo, with 197 people arrested. Anzoátegui, another state significantly affected by the repression, has 114 detainees.

The situation in Venezuela has been extremely delicate, with Chavismo having already arrested several political leaders, including María Oropeza and Carlos Chancellor, the latter being the father of a player on the Venezuelan national team.

Of the total number of detainees, 157 are women, 105 are adolescents, 16 have disabilities and 5 are indigenous. Most of the arrests have taken place in working-class and low-income areas, where repression has been more severe, often carried out by groups linked to the regime, such as the so-called “Coletivos” and the “Unidades de Batalha de Carabobo”, described by the regime as part of a system of “popular intelligence”.