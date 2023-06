How did you feel about the content of this article?

A team from the Department of Citizen Security monitors the situation at the mine located in the city of El Callao. | Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana Bolívar

At least 12 people suffocated to death inside a mine located in the state of Bolívar, Venezuela.

The office of the governor of Bolívar published, through social networks, statements by the secretary of citizen security, Édgar Colina, who confirmed the fact, which occurred in a mine located in the municipality of El Callao.

The region of Bolívar has been affected by the heavy rains recorded in recent days.

“Due to the heavy rains, the artisanal miners who were working there died of respiratory failure. We have a total of 12 dead”, said the secretary, after announcing that most of the victims were from other regions of the country.

Édgar Colina said that the dead, who have not yet been identified, did not have the experience of the local inhabitants to work in this area.

So far, the authorities have not explained the type of damage suffered by the mine or the material that the victims were trying to extract, although the local press assures that it is a gold reserve, common in this part of the country.

In recent years, the Venezuelan government has stepped up its fight against illegal mining in Bolívar, which borders Brazil.

The activity has already left dozens dead, many of them due to clashes between irregular groups or against the authorities.