According to Padilha, senator is the “main name” to be rapporteur of the text; project was approved in the Chamber on September 14

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaannounced on Tuesday night (September 26, 2023) that the 1st vice-president of the Senate, Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), is the “main name” to report the complementary bill 136/2023, which deals with the compensation of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Upper House. In addition to being processed by the CCJ, the minister stated that the text will also be analyzed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate. Approved by the Chamber on September 14, the project deals with the agreement made by the Union with the States and municipalities to compensate for losses with the collection of ICMS on fuels and energy. After passing through the committees, the text goes to the Senate plenary. The minister’s statement was given to journalists after he met with the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to discuss the government’s priority topics in the National Congress.