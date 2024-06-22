Bruno Dantas, president of TCU, also went to parties in Campina Grande; see photos

The president of TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), Bruno Dantas, the vice-president of Senate, Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), and other authorities celebrated São João together in Campina Grande (PB) this Saturday (June 22, 2024).

Also present were Senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), the licensed senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of João Pessoa (PB) Ruy Carneiro (Podemos), the mayor of Campina Grande, Bruno Cunha Lima (PSD-PB), the president of the Bank of Brazil, Tarciana Medeirosthe TCU minister Vital do Rêgo Filho and the former governor of Paraíba Cassio Cunha Lima.

“An afternoon of celebration between family and friends”, declared the vice president of the Senate on his Instagram profile.

See the pictures:



reproduction/Instagram @ venezianovitalpb – 22.jun.2024

The president of Chamber of Deputiescongressperson Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filhoare also in Campina Grande to celebrate the festivities.