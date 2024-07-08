According to La Nuova Venezia, if the partnership goes ahead, the Italian club will likely change its visual identity.

O Venicean Italian club, would be in negotiations with Nightmark of Nike and the rapper Drakefor an agreement to supply sports equipment to the club. The information is from the newspaper All Venice Sport and was published on Sunday (7.Jul.2024).

Venezia is currently concluding its contract with Kappa and has not made an official statement on the matter. Despite the renewal negotiations, sources told the newspaper that the club is exploring new possibilities. Diadorawhich was also considered a possibility, according to the Italian newspaper, was allegedly ruled out.

Nocta’s potential entry into football, in partnership with Venezia, would mark the brand’s debut in the sport. The association with Nocta, and indirectly with Drake, would offer Venezia FC a unique advantage in sports marketing, attracting not only football fans, but also fashion and music enthusiasts.