Venezia wants to play against Inter on Saturday afternoon. Today, before noon, the Venetian club deposited the list of 25 players required by the new regulation in the League: based on the names entered, the match against the leaders at the moment will be played containing a number of currently positive players below 9 so the match would be postponed.

The tampons

–

However, this situation is constantly monitored and linked to the outcome of subsequent swabs. Until Thursday evening, Venezia had a total of 15 members of the team group positive for molecular tests, of which at least 8 players (including the four positive results on the eve of the match against Empoli on Sunday 16 January) and the coach Paolo Zanetti, who will be replaced on the bench by deputy Alberto Bertolini. Venezia is awaiting the outcome of the molecular swabs carried out on Thursday evening, after the finishing scheduled in the afternoon at the Taliercio sports center, the orange-green bus will leave for Milan, another round of swabs is scheduled for Saturday morning.