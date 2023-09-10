Cailee Spaney and Peter Sarsgaard are the award-winning actors, Micaela Ramazzoti wins the spectators’ award

Riccardo Cristilli – Venice

There Venice Film Festival ended with the awards ceremony which saw the victory of Poor Creatures of Yorgos Lanthimos win the Golden Lion. But there is also room for Italy among the winners of the evening with the Silver Lion for director for Matteo Garrone and the audience award for Micaela Ramazzotti.

Golden Lion of Venice 80 to poor creatures — The awards ceremony was opened by the godmother Caterina Murino who underlined the important presence of the public at the various screenings, testimony to the vitality and interest in cinema: "confirmation has arrived that all dreams make sense if they continue to dream them together". Golden Lion awarded by the jury led by Damien Chazelle went to the big favorite of the day before Poor Creatures Of Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone protagonist which will be released in theaters on January 25, 2024. Stone is Bella Baxter, a girl brought back to life by the scientist played by Willem Dafoe, and for this reason already defined as a female "Frankenstein". The director wanted to dedicate the award to his protagonist who was not present at the Lido due to the actors' strike.

matteo garrone silver lion — Matteo Garrone with his I Captain wins the Silver Lion for directing. The film tells the journey of two migrants, two sixteen-year-old boys from Senegal who dream of reaching France and will end up arriving in Italy via the sadly notorious boats that cross the Mediterranean. The film has already been released in theaters and in his thanks Garrone recalled the tragedy of the earthquake in Morocco. One of the two protagonists, Seydou Sarr won the award Mastroianni as best newcomer.

best actor — The Volpi cup for best actor went to Peter Sarsgaard protagonist of the film Memory by the Mexican Michael Franco with Jessica Chastain. Married for twenty years to Maggie Gyllenhaal, in his acceptance speech Sarsgaard mentioned the actors on strike in the United States fighting not only for fair pay but also to stop the advance of Artificial Intelligence: "Actors and authors are human, if we lose this battle our industry will be the first to fall." The film Memory it's the story of a fifty-year-old struggling with early-onset dementia and memory loss who reconnects with a former classmate who is an ex-alcoholic.

best actress — The best actress, winner of the Volpi Cup, is Cailee Spaney for the movie Priscilla by Sofia Coppola. The twenty-five year old from Missouri plays Priscilla Presley, from her engagement to Elvis as teenagers, with the singer played by Jacob Elordi, to her separation. The predictions on the eve of Emma Stone being the winner were therefore denied Poor Creatures.

The Grand Jury Prize He went to Evil does not exist by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Another film that deals with the theme of immigration, Green Borderhe won the Special Jury Prizethe director Agnieszka Holland dedicated the award to activists who help migrants in Poland and Lampedusa.

Micaela Ramazzotti awarded — Also among the winners Micaela Ramazzotti who won the spectators' award for his first film as director Happiness. Visibly moved, the actress (now also a director) thanked everyone from her children to the screenwriters, dedicating the award "to those who live in unhappiness that can last a long time" inviting them to always fight to achieve happiness. The film tells the story of a dysfunctional family and a brother and sister who try to strengthen each other.

the horizons section — El Paraiso by Enrico Maria Artale with Edoardo Pesce protagonist, won the screenplay award horizons sectionMargarita Rosa de Francisco, a well-known actress in Colombia who acted in Italian, won the award for best actress again for El Paraiso. An endless Sunday by Alain Parroni obtained the Special prize from the Orizzonti jurywhile in this section the best film is the Hungarian Explanation for Everything.