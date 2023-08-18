Buenos Aires. Argentine scientists yesterday presented fossils of an animal that lived in the region 230 million years ago and that offers clear clues to the early evolution of pterosaurs, also known as flying reptiles, and their close cousins, the dinosaurs.

The finding was presented at the Bernardino Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences in Buenos Aires, where paleontologists from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of Argentina Federico Agnolín and Martín Ezcurra detailed the scope of the discovery.

Agnolín, in an interview with Xinhua, explained that pterosaurs ruled the planet’s skies during the Mesozoic era, about 160 million years ago, until their total disappearance, about 66 million years ago.

“The finding is of multiple importance. First of all, for the first time we find the remains of one of the most enigmatic reptiles that existed about 230 million years ago, which are the lagerpetids. This group of reptiles was known in various parts of the world, but from very incomplete remains”, highlighted the scientist.

Agnolín emphasized that “now we have an almost complete individual, which gives us data on what the body of these animals was like.”

The skeleton of the new reptile, called Venetoraptor gassenae, it was discovered last year in 230-million-year-old rocks in southern Brazil.

Its name refers to “Vale Vêneto”, a town near the site of the discovery, in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, while “raptor” means “looter” in Latin and alludes to its raptorial beak and grasping hands.

“These animals are very important. They are the closest relatives we have of flying reptiles,” added Agnolín.

He stressed that the finding provides data on how the reptile fauna evolved and how they migrated. “It shows us that the ancestors of flying reptiles and dinosaurs were much more diverse than we thought.”

unexpected features

The newly discovered reptile has a set of unexpected characteristics, such as a beak similar to that of a bird of prey and enlarged hands, with sharp claws, which allow us to infer that it was around one meter long and weighed between 4 and 8 kilograms. according to experts.

Venetorraptor’s raptor beak predates that of the dinosaurs by some 80 million years, while in living birds the curved beaks are associated with functions as diverse as tearing through animal flesh to shattering hard fruit.

Therefore, the venetoraptor’s curved beak and grasping hands with scythe-like claws could have been used to grapple with potential prey or climb trees, Martín Ezcurra said.

It is an animal “really very striking, it has characteristics that we did not think we would find,” he added.

“For example, it has a beak on its snout that was most likely covered by a horny sheath, something similar to what eagles have today, and arms with very elongated fingers, with sharp, recurved talons, which are anatomies we didn’t know about. until now in the precursors of dinosaurs and pterosaurs,” he said.

Asked about the habitat in which it moved, he indicated that “it was a slightly drier climate, with large rivers, which allowed for preservation, due to the accumulation of sediments on the animal’s body when it died.”

He emphasized the “great fossil wealth” of the southern region of Brazil, and appreciated that the research was joint, with the intervention of experts from that country and Argentina.

The fossil was discovered in 2022, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, by Rodrigo Temp Müller, a researcher at the Federal University of Santa Maria (Brazil) and lead author of the scientific paper.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul, bordering Argentina and Uruguay, is known for hosting some of the oldest fossils in the world. This time, the discovery occurred in an archaeological site within a rural estate.

For Ezcurra, “integrating the research and knowledge we have in each country is really crucial to understand the origin of pterosaurs and dinosaurs.”