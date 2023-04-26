Violent hailstorm in Veneto: significant damage to agriculture and infrastructure

An impressive hailstorm crashed yesterday, April 25, on Venetoand in particular on the Vicenza area, literally “whitening” the streets and provoking significant damage not only to fields and orchards, but also to infrastructure. Among the most affected areas the Val Liona.

To raise the alarm Coldiretti Vicenzaaccording to which “the fall of hail in the countryside is the most harmful in this phase of the season due to the irreversible losses it causes to crops, sending an entire year of work was up in smoke. Hail hits the small fruits right in the first days of formation, so as to cause them to fall or damage them to the point of preventing their growth or leaving deformations such as to make them unsuitable for marketing”.

An adverse climatic event that is repeated more and more often, but now it is there that is changing grain sizewhich appears to have increased considerably in recent years, with the real fall ice blockseven bigger than a tennis ball.

