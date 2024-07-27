An 86-year-old man died today, July 27, after contracting West Nile virusat the hospital in Schiavonia (Padua) where he had been hospitalized for a few days. This is the first confirmed death from West Nile virus in Veneto. Also in Padua there are three other cases of West Nile, two of which with hospitalization, and another in Treviso, treated at home. “Without alarmism, but it is good to pay more attention to the spread of summer diseases, I am thinking especially of West Nile which is spread by mosquito bites – warns the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia – whose fever, in the weakest physiques, can be very dangerous”.

“From the latest data on the identified outbreaks, it is possible that West Nile cases will increase – he warns – so it is necessary to protect ourselves outdoors and also at home. I also appeal to local authorities: it is necessary to implement and strengthen all the disinfestation measures already agreed with the respective reference health companies”.