Autonomy in Veneto, Stefani (Lega): “200 gazebos every week for all the next weekends until the regional elections”

“I have said many times that we work for a Lega Nord president, but let’s think about deserving it first: working for autonomy, defending it with over 200 gazebos every week, for all the next weekends until the regional elections, fighting easy citizenship and protecting the interests of the Venetians”. So Alberto Stefaniregional secretary of the League in Veneto and president of the bicameral commission on fiscal federalism, questioned by Affaritaliani.itcomment on the words of Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia, who has proposed the name of Flavio Tosi, former mayor of Verona and now a Forza Italia MP, for the next regional elections in Veneto in 2025.

