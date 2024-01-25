The punishment, which shouldn't have come, has arrived. Even if from the Nazarene they raise their hands and point out that everything was done at a local level. Anna Maria Bigon, regional dem councilor in Veneto, was dismissed from her position as deputy provincial secretary of the party in Verona. «I take full responsibility for the decision, but we couldn't ignore it», explains the Veronese secretary Franco Bonfante. That is, Bigon's dissenting vote in the Regional Council, which was decisive for the scuttling of the “Zaia law” on the end of life, could not be overlooked. There was not a suspension from the Democratic Party or a disciplinary measure, but a “political choice” in light of “a relationship of trust that has failed”, adds Bonfante, a member of Area Dem, Dario Franceschini's current. He says he has gathered the mood of the members “the vast majority of whom are disconcerted and disappointed” by Bigon's behavior and “in favor of regulating the end of life following the ruling of the Council”.

But his initiative agitates the Catholic dem, who have urged a distancing from the Nazarene, which then arrived with a note from the Venetian regional secretary, Andrea Martella, and from the organization manager of the secretariat, Igor Taruffi: the revocation of the office of Bigon, they state on record, “is not the result of national and regional decisions, but carried out by Bonfante in total autonomy”. For the former minister Graziano Delrio, who had threatened to suspend himself from the party in case of measures against Bigon, it is in any case “a bad signal”, because it is “inadmissible that they want to put a person on trial for his ideas” . While Debora Serracchiani, head of Justice dem, says she respects “the autonomy of the provincial level, but I ask the secretary of the Veronese Democratic Party to reconsider: the exercise of freedom of conscience cannot be punished”.

Another issue to manage for Elly Schlein, who last week criticized Bigon for his vote against the end of life, calling it “a wound”, because “if the PD group votes in favor and asks you to leave the room , it's right to go out.” Words that some had interpreted from a punitive perspective, so much so that Martella himself and the group leader in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, were then quick to point out that “no one has ever talked about sanctions”. It seemed to end there, but often at a local level sensitivities are different and take over. So much so that a meeting of the management of the Veronese Democratic Party has also been called for February 5, which some fear will turn out to be a “political trial” against Bigon.