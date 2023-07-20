Veneto overwhelmed by bad weather: hailstones the size of lemons. Zaia: “110 wounded”

A new wave of bad weather has overwhelmed the north-east and in particular the Veneto, causing 110 injuries. An intense hailstorm, with grains the size of lemons, caused damage to cars, homes and crops. No province was spared from damage, from the Brenta Riviera to Bassano del Grappa, from the Pre-Alps to the Treviso plain, from Garda to the Upper Padua area.

“I thank once again the rescuers and technicians who intervened in the immediate aftermath of the events and who continue in these hours with the restoration and damage census works”, he declared the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia.

According to Coldiretti Veneto, last night’s bad weather ruined crops, orchards, vineyards but also greenhouses and agricultural structures.