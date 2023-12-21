“The Community Houses as they have been organized in Veneto are poorly distributed across the territory and, especially in highly dispersed areas, do not respond to the needs and social welfare needs of the resident population”. Thus in a note from Fimmg Veneto, the Italian Federation of General Practitioners. “In support of this declaration, Fimmg Veneto has developed in partnership with the Cgia of Mestre Centro Studi Sintesi which, through geolocalised maps – which, for each Venetian health company, cross-reference the sites identified for the new structures financed by the Pnrr with the indexes of population density and old age – confirms how the Community Houses, their distribution and the needs of Venetian citizens do not meet and indeed, in many cases, are an obstacle to the implementation of good healthcare practices”.

“From the maps we can clearly see – states the regional secretary of Fimmg Veneto Maurizio Scassola – that to reach many of the Community Houses the travel times are too long, almost always exceeding a quarter of an hour. Particularly in the most disadvantaged areas, with a dispersed population, travel times are between 30 and 45 minutes. What were the criteria that pushed Venetian politicians to make this choice? They certainly did not discuss it with the trade unions given that no discussion was ever made on the topic with General Medicine”. Furthermore, according to Fimmg Veneto, the draft proposal arrived from the Region at the beginning of December on the Supplementary Agreement (Air), based in particular on the implementation of practice and nursing staff for family doctors, does not accept any request advanced in the negotiations and it is therefore inadmissible, so much so that Fimmg Veneto decided to abandon the last call scheduled for last Monday 18 December.

“This proposal – continues Secretary Scassola – cannot represent a basis for discussion for a true, operational reorganization of Primary Care in our Region, where, let us remember, 40% of family doctors still work in perfect solitude. We have always underlined how the credibility and feasibility of truly taking care of the person depends on the presence of study and nursing staff, appropriately trained to carry out complex tasks and the real driving force of the organisation. Investing in and training staff means understanding the problems of citizens, take care of their needs, activate assistance and treatment paths, support General Practitioners in an increasingly complex activity that requires high levels of organization. From this point of view, however, the Region's proposal is lacking and out of the time we live in, far from the problems of everyday life of people and their family doctors. A proposal which actually hinders the development of Territorial Assistance and degrades the role and functions of colleagues with additional workloads”.

Fimmg Veneto – we read further in the note – “relaunches, therefore, its proposal: an organizational standard such as Group Medicine, with a main office and peripheral practices, fed by practice staff in proportions adequate to the population density and its needs, can carry out a regenerative function in the local healthcare network and cooperate with the Community Houses in a project of integration of skills, diagnostic-therapeutic procedures, support for the chronicity and fragility of people and their families”. “The Group Medicine model that we propose as an organizational standard – underlines Secretary Scassola again – represents the real crux of the care network: proximity, equity, timeliness, socio-health integration. An elderly person in an area with a low population density with precarious connections and travel times of 45-60 minutes, how do you get to your Community House? These citizens are effectively left without assistance.”

“Fimmg Veneto today presents itself as a point of reference for implementing a systematic analysis of socio-health data for correct planning of interventions, for monitoring the needs of the population and for producing correct information. Analysis which will soon be extended to individual territories with the involvement of mayors”. “We have the duty – concludes Maurizio Scassola – to offer citizens an organization of excellence and to put General Practitioners, particularly in dispersed areas, in a position to offer assistance in a safe and efficient way. With this proposal we strengthen our path of civil and professional commitment, always alongside the population with whom we share hardships and desire for change”.