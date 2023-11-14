The obligation of snow chains and gods winter tires in Veneto is in force in dates from November 15th to April 15th. You have to be careful because theobligation of chains and thermal tires on the roads of the Veneto Region and specifically here is the detail of those of the provinces of Belluno‎, Padua‎, Rovigo‎, Treviso‎, Verona and Vicenza where it is best to travel equipped with the anti-snow devices required by law both for safety and to avoid fines that can be imposed by the Traffic Police and Carabinieri.

Roads with mandatory snow chains or winter tires in Veneto

Below are the roads managed by ANAS of Veneto where chains or winter tires are mandatory:

state road 12 ‘Abetone and Brennero’ from Verona (km 294,000) to the regional border (km 326,180),

from Verona (km 294,000) to the regional border (km 326,180), SS51 ‘of Alemagna’ from San Vendemiano (km 0) to Vittorio Veneto (km 5,950) and from Vittorio Veneto (km 13,230) to the regional border (km 118,150),

from San Vendemiano (km 0) to Vittorio Veneto (km 5,950) and from Vittorio Veneto (km 13,230) to the regional border (km 118,150), SS51 Bis ‘di Alemagna’ from Tai di Cadore (km 0) to the junction with the SS52 in Lozzo di Cadore (km 12,480),

from Tai di Cadore (km 0) to the junction with the SS52 in Lozzo di Cadore (km 12,480), SS50 ‘del Grappa and Passo Rolle’ from km 0 (Ponte nelle Alpi) to km 3.480 (Belluno), from km 10.712 (Belluno) to km 35.455 (Feltre) and from km 39.226 (Feltre) to km 43.860 (Joint with SS 50Bis Var – S. Lucia roundabout),

from km 0 (Ponte nelle Alpi) to km 3.480 (Belluno), from km 10.712 (Belluno) to km 35.455 (Feltre) and from km 39.226 (Feltre) to km 43.860 (Joint with SS 50Bis Var – S. Lucia roundabout), SS50 Bis Var ‘del Grappa and Passo Rolle’ from km 0 to km 19.818,

from km 0 to km 19.818, NSA 215 ‘former state headquarters 51 for Castellavazzo’ from km 53.280 to km 63.800,

from km 53.280 to km 63.800, NSA 309 ‘former state headquarters 51 Cavallera’ from km 67 to km 70,700,

from km 67 to km 70,700, SS52 ‘Carnica’ from the regional border with Friuli Venezia Giulia (km 64,137) to the border with the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (km 110,200),

from the regional border with Friuli Venezia Giulia (km 64,137) to the border with the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (km 110,200), SS47 ‘della Valsugana’ from Pove del Grappa (km 47,250) to the border with the Autonomous Province of Trento (km 73),

Winter tires or chains in Veneto where and when (Peugeot 308 GT in photo)

Video snow on the roads in Veneto

Bad weather snow warning on the roads in Veneto

