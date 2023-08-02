It often shoots from left to right at De slimste mens. The questions, the answers, the topics and the reactions, it can go either way. From Antoon, bagels and Madame Jeanette to Spree, Merlin the Magician and jumping into the Amstel at night. And on Tuesday evening it went from an innocent question about a piece of music (that Valkyrie) suddenly to a venereal disease, which cost candidate Henk Schiffmacher a film role more than four decades ago.

