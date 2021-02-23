Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai reported that the Iraqi girl Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar will be treated next week, before the end of this month, and the girl’s father Ibrahim Jabbar said that it is the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to treat his daughter. A new birth certificate for her, and we will remain indebted to His Highness as long as we live.

The child rehabilitation consultant, head of the Excellence Center for Neurosciences, who supervises the treatment of the child Lavin, Dr. Haitham Al-Bashir, explained to “Emirates Today” that the child will be subjected to treatment next week, before the end of this month, through an injection given intravenously for one hour.

He explained that the discovery of the disease began on their daughter six months after her birth, as her movement gradually began to decrease, so that doctors diagnosed her with the disease of spinal muscular atrophy, and with the onset of the Corona pandemic, he and his family were not able to travel outside Iraq to search for treatment, until they traveled, specialized doctors told them that the treatment of their daughter Available at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai, until His Highness heard their help and ensured that their daughter would be treated.

He said that although there was no kinship between him and his wife, and they performed pre-marital examinations and gave birth to their daughter, Laren, who is now 6 years old, the disease surprised them by the appearance of their younger daughter Lavigne, as a genetic mutation as diagnosed by doctors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sponsored the treatment of the Iraqi girl (Lavin) who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease, where the cost of treating the girl is about eight million dirhams.

The Iraqi child Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar (19 months) suffers from spinal muscular atrophy disease (stage 2), which is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the gene of nerve cells. The mother of the girl appealed, through a video circulated on social media, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, saying: “To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the generous descendant of the honorable, in my name and the name of my daughter Lavigne, I send you an urgent distress call, My daughter suffers from a very rare disease, and her treatment is not available in my country, Iraq, and I tried a lot in Iraq and I lost my ways, and treatment is available at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, but it is very expensive and exceeds my financial capabilities, and one of the conditions for taking treatment is that the child is less than two years old.





