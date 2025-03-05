“It was not enough with his chameleonic blood to enter that world,” says the protagonist of ‘Away’, a story by Rodrigo Blanco Calderón inspired by the homonymous work of Camus. It is part of his latest book, a collection of stories entitled ‘Venecos’.

Between colloquial and derogatory, The term refers to the exiled Venezuelans of their country, more than eight million in recent years. Blanco Calderón is one of them. So are many characters of these stories, which nevertheless do not only reflect the life of those who left behind the Venezuelan Chavista. Include experiences of those who They could not or did not want to leave and embody another kind of foreigner.

Author

Rodrigo Blanco Calderón

Editorial

Foam pages

Year

2025

Pages

160

Price

17 euros

That drifting from the country has not left anyone unscathed is one of the keys to these pages. It is shown through fiction, in stories written from missing and uprootingwithout a place for another militancy other than that of the movies, the songs and the beloved books. The effects of Chavismo resemble those of a volcanic explosion here.

The idea is suggested in narratives such as ‘The Scalena Symmetry of suicides’, and reaches the concrete in ‘Lobos y Castores’, the last story of the book and one of the most Funny disturbing.

With fantastic story dyes, the story happens in the crater, an infernal place after the outbreak of a volcano supposedly extinguished that ended the life of more than thirty thousand people; A “country-dresses” without women, populated by supernatural creatures and misfit beings whose delirium is amplified by alcohol.

The passions that are exhibited in the book arise from betrayal – parents that abandon their children, unfaithful couples, involuntary betrayers– And they derive to the violence and death that run through their pages. If the pressure of an atmosphere so can contain is thanks to the melancholic irony that wraps the stories and fills them with depth.

The protagonists of these stories evoke bittersweet memories that are presented under a layer of humor with which they seem to be assumed despite all the vicissitudes of existence. The elegance from whom he flees from Quejto And shut up before the irreversible is one of the most valuable readings of the book. It stands out in two of the best stories: ‘Carmen and Error’, a story starring an adept to the regime that goes to a costume party at the Miraflores Palace, where he witnesses a grotesque event of terrible consequences; And ‘Read and Write’, a History about an illiterate, tooth and sensual woman That, after a loving disappointment, he remakes learning to read behind everyone and establishing a relationship as inappropriate as genuine with a man who accepts it as he is.

That seems to be the author’s desire in these pages: the assumption of the lost and the search for new references to the certainty that, as happens to the virgin girl of one of the stories, the impurity cannot be reversed.