Nicola Fratoianni was reconfirmed as the national secretariat of the Italian Left and thus begins his third mandate, elected unanimously by the national assembly (Fratoianni himself was the only abstention). And then there is the return of Nichi Vendola, who on the proposal of Fratoianni himself is elected president, by acclamation. «I am returning actively to politics but I am not running for anything», says Vendola at the end of the third national congress which took place in Perugia. Vendola, says Fratoianni speaking at the end of the three days, «has chosen not to engage with the institutions at this stage, until he has defined in the best way, and this will certainly be the case, a judicial matter that concerns him. He means having respect for the institutions. Nichi is a great resource for this country and the fact that he accepted the request I made of him to return to actively lend a hand in the party is great news.”

The congress of the Italian Left ends with the delegates singing “El pueblo unido” by Intillimani. A tribute to Salvador Allende, as well as the title chosen for the three days in Perugia: “The life that will come”. Perhaps flavorful choices nostalgic, which also contrast with an audience in which many young and very young people sit. Among the 52 delegates of the Union of Youth of the Left is Clelia Li Vigni, a 26-year-old delegate from Florence, the target of insults on social media and some newspapers for having relaunched the appeal of the students of the Normale di Pisa for the resolution of the conflict in the Middle East. The keffiyehs that stand out among the red armchairs of the conference room of the Hotel Giò all belong, or almost all, to girls and boys who, when going out, they use to shelter from the unexpected cold that has descended on Perugia

Fratoianni, who enjoyed the presence of Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte at the congress, returns to talk about the need to build a broad convergence of the opposition, relaunches the need for a demonstration to be held all together: «Faced with this right and the choices that puts in the field hour after hour, do we want to make a leap in quality? Do we feel responsibility? A discussion in which we always say “no, but we have to talk about the content, about the contents” can also be exposed to the risk of abstraction but then does not take into account the effort involved in the search for convergence. When do we leave? I made a simple proposal and I repeat it here: I say to the opposition: I believe, I am convinced, we will work and propose to meet, we will define common dates and methods but a united mobilization in the meantime on the legal minimum wage, against differentiated autonomy and against the premiership can we do it? Can we have this common battle on these three issues? There are three, three in the meantime.” He does not mention him directly, except to thank him for being present at the Perugia congress and for the continuous discussion, but the reference to Conte appears clear.

Also at the congress was Luciana Castellina who represents the roots of the Italian Left: historical memory of the left, communist parliamentarian and co-founder of the Manifesto, who reproaches Fratoianni for having dealt little, in his report, with the party, with the organisation. And Fratoianni, exponent of the “middle” generation of this third congress, responds by announcing an organizational conference, entirely on the party, next autumn, after the European elections.