Antonello Venditti returns to the stage after insulting the disabled spectator

Antonello Venditti is back on stage after the incident involving the insults directed at a disabled spectator during one of his concerts.

The singer performed at Villa Bellini, in Catania, and, during the concert, he also talked about what happened during the live show in Barletta.

“That’s not me. I don’t know what to do. I’m naked and pilloried by everyone, this isn’t nice. But I have broad shoulders, what if it had happened to a boy, a girl, who is starting…? Feeling touched by this hurt me, forced by a misunderstanding to apologize to everyone and play the part of the monster without anyone being able to really defend me, I only have this: the voice, the will and the heart, and sometimes even the courage” declared the Roman interpreter.

The singer had already apologized publicly after the incident via a video on Facebook in which he declared: “If I made a mistake, I’m sorry but it was the result of the darkness and stress of a very, very complicated concert and different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry.”

“After the concert I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes. I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to so I responded very violently.”