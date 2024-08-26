Performance trance can sometimes play nasty tricks. It happened to Venditti last night in Puglia, during the concert in the Moat of the Castle of Barletta, when suddenly the Roman singer-songwriter began to hear moans coming from the audience. Annoyed, Venditti immediately reacted: “Come here if you dare, you fucking asshole!” The problem was that those sounds were not coming from a protester but from a little girl in a wheelchair, who, due to her disability, was making involuntary moans. A bad slip-up, which got even worse when both a steward who went up on stage and the audience tried to explain the situation to him. “And I understood,” Venditti continued, thus completing his epic fail.

“He is a “special boy” who however must learn manners. There are no “special boys”, manners are one thing…”. At that point the indignation and protests of the spectators broke out, with the steward going back on stage to explain to the audience how it is not easy for an artist to understand what is really happening, also because of the very strong lights shining in his eyes. Although understandably annoyed, the young woman’s parents preferred not to respond to the insults received.

Today in a video on Facebook, Venditti’s official apology arrived. «I would burst into tears, I am so sorry. I am not a monster, a stupid controversy is being raised for those who know me. I was wrong, I was wrong because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to, so I responded very violently to this girl that I found out about. The father is fantastic, the family is fantastic. So I have to apologize but I can’t do more than an apology, I don’t feel like it».

The musician explained that his concert «is very complicated, I say very strong things so I react to something that in the dark, among five thousand people, one cannot realize. I made amends immediately, yesterday evening, after the concert. The parents got my passes and everything. I’m shocked, honestly, because in addition to the political attacks that come at me from all sides, there are also attacks that I don’t deserve. Everyone knows how much I love special kids, everyone who comes to my concerts can testify to that.”