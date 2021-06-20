Vendetta – A love story: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Network 4

Vendetta – A love story is the film aired tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.25. It is a 2017 film directed by Johnny Martin, starring Nicolas Cage, Anna Hutchison, Talitha Bateman, Don Johnson, Joshua Mikel and Rocco Nugent. The film is based on the novel Rape: A Love Story by Joyce Carol Oates released in 2003. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film Vendetta – A love story? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is set in Niagara Falls. Returning from the 4th of July party, Teena, a young widowed mother, and her 12-year-old daughter Bethie, are attacked by four local thugs who, after raping the woman, leave her on the ground injured and unconscious. After recovering from the shock, the little girl manages to reach a nearby street for help, only to run into police officer and former Gulf War veteran John Droomor (Nicolas Cage). The mother is hospitalized in a coma while the attackers, thanks to the testimony of the 12-year-old, are identified, arrested but then released almost immediately on bail pending trial.

However, when the questionable family of two of the attackers hires the most famous and feared lawyer on the square, Dr. Kirkpatrick, who intends to pass the executioners as victims of a seduction game created by Teena and then gone wrong for the sole purpose of making him pay. as little punishment as possible, John realizes that winning the case will be very difficult, if not impossible for the young mother. The police officer will then be forced to resort to his old methods to get justice for the woman and the young Bethie. Will he be able to frame the four thugs and save the woman’s honor?

Vendetta – A love story: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film Vendetta: A love story? It is a gripping crime thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Anna Hutchison. Below is the list of the main actors with their respective roles:

Nicolas Cage: John Droomor

Anna Hutchison: Teena Maguire

Talitha Bateman: Bethie Maguire

Deborah Kara Unger: Agnes

Don Johnson: Jay Kirkpatrick

Joshua Mikel: Marvin Fick

Charlene Tilton: Irma Fick

Dikrane Tulaine: Walter Fick

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the film Vendetta – A love story, aired tonight on Rete 4.

Streaming and tv