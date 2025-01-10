Elsa GarciaOlympic gymnast in the London Games 2012has caused a social fire in her country, Mexico, after the publication of a video in which she is seen casually throwing the flag of the North American nation to the ground.

Not there, the thing I hate the most is that this girl Elsa Garcia Rodríguez just because she feels Iconic and very Nice throws the Mexican flag to the ground as if it were any rag. What a shame that someone from my own country does this, caring very little about the national symbol, in the end… pic.twitter.com/QEHS5gn7h8 — Broken Heart (@SoHeaven) January 8, 2025

The incident took place in United Kingdomwhere Elsa accompanied her sister Laura García, a journalist from the public channel BBCto accompany her at the ceremony in which she received British citizenship.

The gymnast published in instagram several videos (stories) with short episodes during and after the aforementioned ceremony. In one of those stories, both of them pose with the Mexican flag, looking happy and posing to be photographed. At one point, Elsa takes the flag with her right hand and, with a dull gesture, throws it to the ground.

Her sister realizes the inappropriateness of the action and tries to catch it in flight, but she fails and the Mexican flag ends up falling.









The video was quickly spread on social networks and unleashed an avalanche of criticism, insults and even threats against an athlete who was part of the Mexican gymnastics team for a decade, from 2000 to 2010. Her sporting achievements include the medals she won. in Central American Games, Pan American Games and Universiade.