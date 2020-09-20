Saving lives can be learned. This is the aim of the National Lifesaving Society in mer (SNSM) which trains future lifeguards. While the frequentation of the beaches has not yet come to an end, the selections have already started. In Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée), recruitment is sporty: you have to be the fastest, on land and at sea. The candidates try their luck, under the encouragement of a lifeguard swimmer.

In the department, there are about fifty candidates. So, to decide between them, their performance is measured to the nearest second. “The goal is to find people who will save people, so you need physical abilities […] And then, you also have to motivate them to make the effort together, it’s more fun “, estimates Quentin Durand-Adeline, SNSM rescuer in Sables-d’Olonne. The only conditions required are to be 16 years old and of course … to know how to swim.