Basically, she resembles this victory. For a long time she refused him, but her patience and her obstinacy finally got the better of her mishaps. Yannick Bestaven is one of those for whom success is a struggle. Some win the Vendée Globe almost as if it were easy, like François Gabart, winner in 2012-2013 for his first participation at the age of 29. He had to wait until he was 48 years old to win, to go through multiple trials to finally manage to line up at the start for the second time when no one saw him win this 9th edition of the solo round the world race, without stopover or assistance.

80 days 3 hours and 44 minutes

In 2008, a dismasting in the first hours of racing in the Bay of Biscay had abruptly put an end to the Rochelais’ dreams of circling the planet. Twelve years later, Yannick Bestaven (Master Rooster IV) crossed that same area like a boomerang. At the end of a breathless suspense, he won Thursday, January 28 in 80 days 3 hours and 44 minutes, to the nose and beard of Charlie Dalin (Apivia), of which it was the first participation at 36 years old. Arrived 3rd in Les Sables-d’Olonne in the early morning, 7 hours and 54 minutes behind Le Havrais, he finally took the first place thanks to the hourly compensation granted to the skippers who had diverted themselves to save Kevin Escoffier (PRB), whose boat, bent in two by a rogue wave, sank in a few minutes in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Credited on December 16 at 10:15 a.m. by an international jury, which also granted a bonus of 6 hours to Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) and 4:15 p.m. at Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!), Yannick Bestaven takes down the Grail with the force of the wrist. It was not long before the success slips through the fingers of the one who made his classes by winning the Race of Europe in 1998 on Aquitaine Innovations, skippered by Yves Parlier and Ellen MacArthur. But the facts of the race make the legend of the Vendée Globe. While victory stretched out his arms to Boris Herrmann, 3rd a few hours from the finish on Wednesday evening, the German, exhausted by 80 days at sea, collided with a trawler 90 miles (180 km) from the finish … Due damage to its starboard foil in particular, it will reach the Vendée at reduced speed and take 4th place behind Louis Burton (Valley Office 2), overcoming the last obstacle which prevented Bestaven from taking the first step of the podium.

It was a regatta on a planetary scale. It’s a child’s dream come true.

In the lead for more than three weeks, from Tasmania to southern Brazil, he nevertheless believed for a moment that victory would change sides when, entangled in a windless zone, he saw his pursuers, one by one, pass him. in front of. “ I’m not going to say that I didn’t go crazy he recognizes. Getting to find the resources to start again, to believe in it, to get back to the bottom of it, mentally that was hard, very hard. But anyway, when you have nothing to lose … “ Clinging to 5th place like a mussel on his rock, he still hopes to come back, until this unprecedented final. “This Vendée Globe has been impressive, enjoy, with a smile on his face, this fan of the La Rochelle rugby club. It didn’t stop doing the yoyo, it always came back from behind… It wasn’t good to be first in fact. When I was first, I got passed. There, Charlie (Dalin), I took back the hours sufficient to pass in front, with the time of compensation. It was a regatta on a planetary scale. It’s a child’s dream come true. “

Immersed in electronics

He weighs his words, Yannick Bestaven, he who during the two previous editions has watched his little friends navigate around the globe. “A return after twelve years is very, very long… A lot of waiting and envy. I chomped at the bit. “ Without a sponsor following his abandonment thirty hours after the start of the Vendée Globe 2008, the engineer by training is recovering by setting up his company around his creation of a hydrogenerator system, a device that produces the electricity necessary for good operation of the boat. Today, almost the entire Imoca fleet in the Vendée Globe is equipped by its company Watt & Sea. “I was on the other side of the fence, underlines this father of two daughters. I can still see myself adjusting François Gabart’s hydrogenerator on his sailboat the year he wins. You had to put your ego in your pocket and wait for my moment. “

It took me 46 years to find a real sponsor to match my ambitions.

But the offshore racing virus does not leave him. It focuses on the Class40 (12.19 m), an antechamber to the Imoca and more accessible financially, and wins two victories in the Transat Jacques Vabre. In 2018, he met on the pontoons the general manager of Maître Coq, Christophe Guyony, and bought the former Safran 2 by Morgan Lagravière, built for the Vendée Globe 2016 and equipped with foils. Determined not to let his luck pass, he spends hours and hours, especially with electronics specialists and sailing masters, climbs the mast to simulate repairs, fine-tunes his autopilots and works the weather forecast. “It did not fall in my mouth fully cooked, there was a lot of work, waiting, recalls the man who built the 6.50m boat himself, at the age of 29, which enabled him to win the 2001 Mini-Transat. I had to prove that I knew how to sail when I was on the starting line. It took me 46 years to find a real sponsor to match my ambitions. It’s done, I’ll take advantage of it. “ We can trust him. It is said that Bestaven the beating is also a lover of these “Small evenings that end by singing loudly”. Of those which participate in the legend of the sailors.

Relive the incredible Vendée Globe adventure here!