“Where are they, the sailors sunk in the dark nights? “, wrote Victor Hugo in Oceano Nox. Well, there he is, Yannick Bestaven, on the edge of land, the first of the Vendée Globe competitors to have passed Cape Horn, just a few days after having celebrated, alone on his sailboat Maître-Coq, his forty-eighth birthday, December 28.

For the navigator and engineer from La Rochelle, who had dismasted in the Bay of Biscay during his first attempt in the legendary race around the world and who has since won the Transat Jacques-Vabre twice, it is a bit of a road back which opens, with already fifty-five days at sea and, however, a small disappointment. He didn’t really see the legendary cape. But he felt it pass. ” It is enormous. I think there was a good eight meters, sometimes ten meters of wave. They were mountains of water. There, things calmed down a bit, it’s all gray, white with foam everywhere, there are only the albatrosses that seemingly makes us laugh. ”

