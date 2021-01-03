Yannick Bestaven is the first to have crossed the legendary Cape Horn (Chile) Saturday January 2. The skipper is heading for the Atlantic and Les Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée). “We will soon pute the turn signal on the left and go up towards the house ”, comments the adopted Rochelais who leads the Vendée Globe after 55 days at sea.

His opponents are not far, however, especially Charlie Dalin. In their wake, the other husbandsnots (Thomas Raucous, Damien Seguinot, Benjamin Dutreux, Jean Le Cam, Louis Burton, Boris Herrmann, Maxime Sorel and Isabelle Joschke) hang in a race that has taken on the appearance of a regatta on a global scale. In a rough sea and far from any land, the navigators passed the New Anot alones in their boat, sending messages via social networks …

