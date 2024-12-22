The German sailor Boris Herrmann survived a stressful moment in the South Pacific on Saturday night. The “Malizia – Seaexplorer” skipper capsized in the Vendée Globe. The yacht had turned heavily on its side after getting out of control. The Hamburg resident reported this on his second solo circumnavigation. He also sent a graphic with his price colored red, which has a strong bend.

The further course of the course shows that the 43-year-old is now sailing towards Cape Horn on a good course again. Herrmann reported that he had done a “pirouette”: “I was sitting in my seat when the nose of the boat dipped into a wave and tilted downwards sharply.” In a quick succession of several measures, “I then stood on the side of the boat – the boat capsized,” said Herrmann.

The five-time circumnavigator managed to right the boat so that the mast and sail were spared from breaking. “And I managed to get the rudders under control.” Then he had to do another maneuver, trim everything back and get back on course. His resolution after the involuntary shock maneuver: “I definitely don’t want to do another pirouette like that, neither tonight nor at any other time during the race.”

Boris Herrmann was in eighth place in the fleet of 36 remaining soloists on the evening of December 21st, attacking defending champion Yannick Bestaven. The leader in the thrilling duel with long-time leader Charlie Dalin was the Frenchman Yoann Richomme. The frontmen are expected off Cape Horn at Christmas on a record course.