A.The evening before his arrival, Boris Herrmann has to swallow for a moment. “It’s completely crazy, this is the most exciting moment in my life,” the 39-year-old skipper says nervously into the camera. Late on Wednesday evening, after more than 24,000 nautical miles and two and a half months on the oceans alone, Herrmann will end the Vendée Globe regatta and enter the port of Les Sables d’Olonnes with his “Seaexplorer” yacht – and everyone Probably to get a place on the podium at his first participation.

“I’m sailing as fast as I can, but actually I can’t do anything anymore. The cards have been on the table for a long time, ”said Herrmann, who sailed in third place early on Wednesday morning, commenting on his decision to take the southern route close to mainland Portugal on the way to the French west coast. His beard seems to have turned a little grayer, his cap pulled down over his face. “The days here in Europe are still surprisingly short. And it’s very foggy all the time, ”reported the man from Hamburg.

A previously unprecedented specialty

The final of the Vendée Globe this year is more exciting than ever in the history of the regatta. A few hours before the arrival of the first participant, the five best skippers sail on the 80th day of the race at a distance of less than 200 nautical miles from one another. The French Charlie Dalin was the first skipper to cross the 200 nautical mile limit to the finish line early on Wednesday morning. However, it is more than uncertain that he will win in the end.

The fact that the time credits distributed weeks ago to Herrmann and the two French Yannick Bestaven and Jean Le Cam may ultimately decide the regatta is also an unprecedented specialty of this year’s Vendée Globe. The three skippers had been awarded a bonus of six hours (Herrmann), ten hours and 15 minutes (Bestaven) and sixteen hours and 15 minutes (Le Cam) from the race management for their participation in the rescue operation by Kevin Escoffier, after the respective The finish line must be included.

Although the credit of the eighth-placed Le Cam will no longer have any effect on the outcome of the race, Herrmann could still be catapulted forward despite his currently 70 nautical miles deficit. And even Bestaven, who is currently fifth and sailing significantly more northerly, still has good chances of overall victory. The final decision on the ranking will not be made until Thursday night. It could take a few minutes.

The Vendée Globe is considered to be the toughest regatta for single-handed sailors. It began on November 8th on the French Atlantic coast and leads around the globe along the Southern Ocean. Boris Herrmann is the first German to take part.