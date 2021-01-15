In the Vendée Globe circumnavigation, Boris Herrmann’s chances of overall victory are not bad, especially since his “Seaexplorer”, unlike the boats of some competitors, is still intact.

S.egler Boris Herrmann is causing even more sensation at the Vendée Globe. The 39-year-old first German participant worked his way up the ranking over the past few days and took third place on Friday night.

After more than 68 days on the high seas, the hamburger behind the French leader Charlie Dalin in the regatta around the world was only 72 kilometers. With a good 7200 kilometers (3906 nautical miles) to go, Dalin led his compatriot Louis Burton 35 kilometers ahead of him. “There are definitely chances of victory,” Herrmann said on Thursday.

Herrmann and his rivals are currently on a very demanding passage towards the equator, which the first sailors should reach on Sunday. The field at the Vendée Globe has moved closer together to the top positions. Herrmann’s chances of overall victory are not bad. In contrast to those of some competitors, his boat “Seaexplorer” is still intact.

The finish for the ninth edition of the adventure is expected at the end of January in the port of departure and destination of Les Sables-d “Olonne in France.