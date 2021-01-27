W.A few hours before his arrival at the Vendée Globe, the German Boris Herrmann collided with a fishing boat on Wednesday evening. His team confirmed that. The collision occurred about 90 nautical miles from the finish line. Herrmann was uninjured, but his “Seaexplorer” yacht suffered some damage. The 39-year-old from Hamburg will only be able to continue his journey to the finish at a greatly reduced speed.

Before that, Charlie Dalin had arrived in Les Sables d’Olonne in France that evening after a good 80 days. For 37 days the Frenchman was at the top of the toughest regatta in the world. He circumnavigated the globe – all by himself, without ever stopping and without any physical help from outside. But although he did at 8:36 p.m. after exactly 80 days, six hours, 15 minutes and 47 seconds as the first to cross the finish line, he is probably not the winner of the competition, which takes place every four years because of the great effort it takes.

Unlike three of his pursuers, the 36-year-old sailor does not enjoy any time credit. Three skippers behind him, including Herrmann, had rushed to the aid of a sinking competitor at the beginning of December. Jean le Cam, the senior in the field, had fished the Frenchman Kevin Escoffier out of the water and taken him on his boat; Boris Herrmann and Yannick Bestaven had previously changed course in order to be there.

As a result, Le Cam received a good sixteen hours, Bestaven more than ten hours and Herrmann six hours. An international jury had decided this in accordance with the regatta rules. Such bailouts are not meant to result in a disadvantage, so there is compensation.

Some critical voices reported on Wednesday in view of this unusual finish, because after the arrival of the first, neither a prognosis about the winner nor about the ranks could be given. “The rules are not perfect, but no one has found a better system yet. You have to give compensation to the people who came to my aid, ”said the skipper Escoffier on Wednesday in Sables d’Olonne of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “Solidarity must not be punished,” said the skipper Thomas Coville, who took part in a Vendée Globe 20 years ago, “I don’t know of any other sport where your worst enemy might one day save your life,” said Coville .

Also because of the coronavirus crisis, everything was different at this year’s Vendée Globe. No crowds lined the “Chenal” port canal in Sables d’Olonne, as crowds are prohibited during the pandemic. After all, the mayor of the small town allowed 300 volunteers to applaud and wave beacons on the banks of the river. So the arrival shouldn’t be too depressing for the first one.

The Frenchman Dalin was one of the favorites from the start and has held the lead almost without interruption in the last few weeks despite the efforts of his fastest pursuers – besides Herrmann, above all the Frenchman Louis Burton. Dalin is not only a professional skipper, but also a boat architect. He has already taken part in a number of solo regattas, but never in the Vendée Globe, which some call the “Everest of the Seas” or the last great adventure.

After the collision, it is still unclear when Boris Herrmann, who also completed his first Vendée Globe, is expected at the finish. Most recently he was in third place. In addition, all eyes are on Bestaven. The Frenchman could end up at the top of the podium thanks to his extensive time credit of ten hours.