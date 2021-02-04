The French Clarisse Crémer (Banque Populaire X), arriving Wednesday afternoon in Les Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée) in 12th position in the Vendée Globe, becomes the new holder of the female record for the single-handed round the world in a monohull. She completed her turn in 87 days, 2h 24 ’25’ ‘of navigation and covered 27,687,07 miles. At 31, she became the fastest woman in the Vendée Globe, surpassing Ellen MacArthur’s record (94 days and 4 hours, in 2000-2001) and doing better than Samantha Davies, who had finished 4th in 2009, in 95 days and 4 hours. The sailor, who arrived under a beautiful sun but in the middle of rough seas, finished six days after the winner Yannick Bestaven. Born in Paris and graduated from HEC business school, Clarisse discovered offshore racing five years ago and Imoca two years ago. A great achievement, finally, for this almost novice and her boat, winner of the Vendée Globe in 2012-2013 under the colors of Macif with François Gabart. E. S.