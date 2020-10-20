“ J e don’t feel any pressure because, if I had to leave, I wouldn’t have time to think. It’s as if, all of a sudden, you are being pushed off the top of a bridge for a bungee jump … “ Christopher Pratt has a sense of the phrase. Lining up Jérémie Beyou (Charal), big favorite of the 9th edition of the Vendée Globe, the Marseillais knows that, except for a serious injury to the Breton or a positive Covid-19 test, he will not start on November 8 from Les Sables-d ‘Olonne for the solo round-the-world trip without stopovers or assistance.

But he must do everything as if … Be ready to replace him at a moment’s notice and therefore tackle with the coronavirus by placing himself in strict confinement from this weekend. “It’s a team project, he specifies to Humanity, we are really aiming to win. And, for that, we must try to anticipate everything. “

Already replacing Armel Le Cléac’h during the 2012 edition

At 39, Christopher Pratt already has experience in this area. In 2012, he replaced Armel Le Cléac’h, an edition in which the one who would become the winner in 2016-2017 had finished second. “Before, the closer we got to the start, the more I knew I wouldn’t be leaving, he said. With the Covid, there are a little more uncertainties. My two daughters know that they can see me again in two weeks as in three months… ”

This year, Covid-19 requires, more than half of the fleet composed of 33 skippers also opted for this security. In concrete terms, the organization will carry out screening tests for the sailors and their replacements nine days before departure, then on D – 2. “I have to be even more careful than Jérémie because there is no third skipper, says, with a smile, the one who finished 8th in the Route du rhum 2010 in Imoca and first rookie… His confinement will be more flexible than mine, he will be able to see the technical director and do some navigation. I don’t even have the right to go shopping, they’ll get supplies in the apartment in Les Sables. During the day, I will go running, cycling to stay in shape. “

For the two years he has been sailing aboard Charal with Jérémie Beyou, Christopher Pratt, who joined the “performance unit” of the project, has known the boat inside out. “Apart from a few peculiarities such as a bucket seat molded to its shapes or the winch columns adapted to its height, the boat is made for him almost as much as for me. “ Everything has been planned in duplicate: mental preparation, weather or medical training and of course clothing and supplies. ” We do not have the same tastes,jokes Christopher Pratt. I like fish and he doesn’t. And, in terms of snacks, he prefers salty while I am sweeter. “

“This is not the role in which we would like to see him”

Accomplices for fifteen years, the two men know they can count on the unwavering support of the other. “Jérémie has always been there in difficult times , underlines Christopher Pratt, who created, in 2008, the Marsail company, specializing in sports events and management training. There is no ego between us, we say what we think without fear of the judgment of the other. We have different personalities, he is rather silent and I am demonstrative, but we are very close in the way of sailing. “

A collaboration that resulted in 2019 in doubles wins in the Fastnet, the Azimut challenge and a 3 e place in the Transat Jacques Vabre and solo successes for Beyou in the Arctic Vendée and the Azimut challenge in 2020. “Christopher is the natural replacement on this project. But that’s not the role we want to see him in, says Jérémie Beyou.I hope he will soon have a project worthy of his talent because he should be on the starting line. “How does the latter see this situation? “I am not frustrated because from the start of the project I prepared for it. The idea is that the next edition, I will find a sponsor who will support me on this challenge. My time will come! ”