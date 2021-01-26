Less than 440 nautical miles, or 820 km from the finish in Les Sables-d’Olonne, scheduled for Wednesday, Charlie Dalin (Apivia) had slightly widened the gap at the head of the Vendée Globe, Tuesday, in the middle of the day, in front of the German Boris Herrmann, who took 2nd place. Dalin was over 86 nautical miles, 160 km ahead of his pursuer. While the final regatta for victory has never been so close in the history of the race, the German navigator who ousted Louis Burton (Valley Office 2) 2nd place, will benefit on arrival from hourly compensation (6 hours) for being diverted during the rescue of Kevin Escoffier. Nothing is decided. Behind, Louis Burton is 3rd, just over 104 nautical miles, or 190 km, behind the leader, followed by Thomas Rettant (LinkedOut) at 274.9 nautical miles (500 km) and Yannick Bestaven at more than 590 km from the lead, but who will benefit from a compensation of 10 hours and 15 minutes. E. S.