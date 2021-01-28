After 80 days 6 hours and 15 minutes at sea of ​​a solo round-the-world trip without stopovers or assistance, Charlie Dalin (Apivia) is therefore the first of the 33 skippers to return to Les Sables-d’Olonne. We will remember that he is the one who crossed the finish line first at 8:35 pm on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Leading the fleet for more than 60% of the race, he is not however the one who will probably win this race. 9e edition of the Vendée Globe. Despite his smile after having crossed the line – and before going up the channel in front of 300 masked and distant people, exceptionally authorized by the prefecture – Charlie Dalin knows deep down that his victory remains symbolic.

Strange end of a race which, for several days, has maintained an unprecedented suspense between 5 boats in a pocket handkerchief across the Atlantic Ocean: Charlie Dalin (Apivia), Louis Burton (Valley Office 2), German Boris Herrmann (SeaExplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco), Thomas Rettant (LinkedOut) and Yannick Bestaven (Master Rooster IV). A final sprint whose interest has been accentuated by the compensations enjoyed by those who have diverted themselves to save a competitor. Because that’s where everything is played out. For having changed course in order to save Kevin Escoffier (PRB), whose boat folded in two and sank in a few minutes in the Indian Ocean, Boris Herrmann (6 hours), Yannick Bestaven (10:15) and Jean Le Cam (4:15 p.m.) received hourly compensation from an international jury which will be withdrawn after their arrivals from that night from Wednesday to Thursday.

These bonuses have unexpected importance as they can offer victory to two of them (Boris Hermann and Yannick Bestaven), without them needing to cross the line first. As for Jean Le Cam, if he is too far away to play for victory, he could find himself on the podium by crossing the line in eighth position tomorrow afternoon, January 28… Louis Burton should, for his part, cross the line of ‘arrival tonight from 00:30 this Thursday in 2e position. After having experienced many setbacks, having been at anchor off Macquarie Island in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean for almost 48 hours to climb and repair the masthead, the skipper of Saint-Malo made an incredible up the Atlantic to find yourself at the forefront. Despite his best efforts, it is likely that he will not be on the podium.

Arriving tonight around 2 am, Boris Herrmann should probably take first place and provisionally “push” Dalin on the second step and Burton on the third. The German can thus become the first foreign skipper to win the Vendée Globe, thanks to his 6 hours of compensation. But this victory which seemed to extend its arms to him suddenly began to be denied to him this Wednesday evening. It was in fact at 8:50 p.m., when he was in third position, 90 miles from the finish line, that the navigator, tired after 80 days at sea, crashed into a fishing boat. He informed the race management that he had, among other things, damage to the starboard foil but that he was safe and sound. His boat secure, he continues to reach the finish line at reduced speed. Thomas Rouillard, who should arrive in 4e position a little later in the night between 3:00 am and 5:00 am, no longer has any chance of getting on the podium. On the other hand, his pursuer Yannick Bestaven with his 10:15 am bonus, expected between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, could definitely seal the final order of the top three in the classification of the event by taking first place. ” I pay attention to everything, I watch the boat because I know that it doesn’t matter much and the boat is tired, we too are tired from maneuvering, said Yannick Bestaven in recent hours. The adrenaline keeps us going and it’s thrilling to experience. “

The international jury for the Vendée Globe 2020, chaired by Georges Priol, rendered its decisions on December 16, taking into account several parameters (the weather, the psychological impact, etc.). We ” will not go back on what has been determined by the international jury, which is a final jury, explained the race director Jacques Caraës. They gave time offsets a month ago now. The jury will apply the time as given to the three boats. “Despite these upheavals in the standings, the clerk of the course wants to see reasons for rejoicing. ” It’s totally new, how can we imagine being on such a tight field of competitors after a round the world nonstop and without assistance. It’s incredible, it’s probably even unique in the annals of ocean racing. This is the first time we see this, underlines Jacques Caraës. So much the better, it proves that sport is in its place. There is competition and that’s what you have to remember, we are unable to give the podium. So that means the level is excellent. “