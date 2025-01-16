The German extreme sailor Boris Herrmann suffered another setback at the Vendée Globe. The 43-year-old, who had already struggled with difficulties during the race so far, reported severe damage to the wing of his sailing yacht on Thursday. The reason for this was a collision with an “unknown object or animal”.

“It’s another difficult day. But things can always get worse. The boat is safe, I’m unhurt and we carry on. We’re trying our best, as always,” said Herrmann. The collision occurred that night in the North Atlantic. At this time, Herrmann was on his yacht Malizia-Seaexplorer around 900 nautical miles off the northeast coast of Brazil. The damage to his boat was “irreparable.” It is possible to continue driving despite the handicap.

In total, the participants in the Vendée Globe complete around 45,000 kilometers. Herrmann is currently in tenth place and still has a little more than 5000 km to go. The Frenchman Charlie Dalin is already confirmed as the winner. The offshore sailor from Le Havre reached the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne on the French Atlantic coast after 64 days, 19 hours and 22 minutes in the solo around the world regatta.