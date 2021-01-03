#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Alexia Barrier (TSE – 4myplanet) participates in the Vendée Globe. The skipper is found Saturday January 2 between Tanzania and New Zealand. “We have a sea of ​​difference with the first, Yannick Bestaven. For me, Cape Horn will be in about three weeks“, she asserted on franceinfo on Saturday evening in connection from his ship. “The conditions are complicated between waves of more than 6 meters and gusts. I had a lot of worries, but I’m still racing and that’s the good news. 2021 started well with a sunny day before the return of the gray and the strong wind. It feels good a little respite”, added the navigator.

“On New Years Eve, I slept. The next day, I still put on some music and danced a bit.“, confided the interested party. It collects water data for scientists to analyze microplastics, changes in temperature, salinity and ocean acidification, “all those things invisible to the naked eye that show the seas are in critical condition, she specified. If we do not act very quickly, in 30 years we will have more than jellyfish and plastic in the water. It really is a crucial issue”.

