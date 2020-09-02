The project was implemented last year: a mare, Tania, pick up the children on their way to school. “You can hear the carriage coming from afar, so it’s really nice. And often they sing in the carriage, they are really happy to be there“, comments Vanessa Naudon, a parent of a pupil. Up to twenty children can be transported on this course of a little more than two kilometers on the departmental road.

Tania was bought for 4,000 euros and chosen for her kindness and strength, but also her closeness to children. Parents do not pay more than for the bus: 11 euros each month, the rest being financed by the town and the region at 50%. “In the rural world we are still lucky to be able to take the time to live. We wanted children to cross the Poitevin Marsh and discover the flora and fauna“, explains the mayor of Boullé-Courdault, Stéphane Guillon.

