Venbathe particular culinary and narrative adventure with an Indian setting, it was shown in a new trailer on the occasion of Nintendo’s Indie World, with the announcement of the version Nintendo Switch and a release period set for spring 2023.

Venba is a very special game, because it is mainly based on the creation of culinary recipes belonging to the Indian tradition, but at the same time it tells a very interesting story, centered on the life of a family who recently arrived in Canada. We follow, in particular, the point of view of her mother, who tries to find a balance by reconnecting to the traditions of the country of origin, rediscovering many typical recipes of South India.

Venba therefore alternates moments of intense narration with phases of gameplay focused on the preparation of ingredients and particularly colorful and spicy dishes, as befits the cuisine to which the game refers.

To find out more, we refer you to the Venba trial, which we published last June on the occasion of the demo released for the Tribeca Film Festival. In this regard, Gianluca Musso wrote that “While more and more indies are focusing on gameplay formulas capable of attracting the attention of players, playful experiences such as the highly promising Venba show us that today it does not necessarily need to be a roguelite or a metroidvania to emerge. from the thick undergrowth of independent development. The title created by Visai Games is damn fascinating and has been able to captivate us with its delicacy, even if it is very early to expose itself on the final quality of this interesting project “.

Venba will therefore also arrive on Nintendo Switch as well as on PC, with release scheduled for spring of 2023.