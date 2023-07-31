The first ones are available reviews Of Venba, thanks to which we can get an idea of ​​how the narrative cooking game released today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Game Pass was received by the press. The response is absolutely positive, with the international criticism it has awarded high grades by Visai Games.

As usual, before taking a look at the reviews of the foreign press, if you haven’t already done so, we invite you to read our review of Venba.