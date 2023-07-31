The first ones are available reviews Of Venba, thanks to which we can get an idea of how the narrative cooking game released today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Game Pass was received by the press. The response is absolutely positive, with the international criticism it has awarded high grades by Visai Games.
The votes of the international press of Venba
- Multiplayer.it – 90
- GamesRadar+ – 90
- Shacknews-90
- Gaming trends – 90
- Push Square – 90
- Digital Trends – 90
- TechRaptor – 90
- WhatIfGaming – 90
- Checkpoint Gaming – 85
- Eurogamer – 80
- Siliconera -80
- GamesHub – 80
- Press Start – 80
- Edge – 80
- NintendoWorldReport – 65
At the time of writing, Venba can boast a ratings average of 86 on OpenCritic, while that of Metacritic was not calculated. We specify that numerous international reviews are still missing, which could therefore alter the average both positively and negatively, but in general the response from critics seems rather positive.
Made by Visai Games, Venba is a game is a mix between a cooking game and a narrative experience. The game follows an Indian mother who moves her family to Canada. During her trip her recipe book got ruined and some parts of her are incomprehensible. It will be up to the player to use the intuition and the clues offered to create the perfect Indian dish. Between courses, however, we will discover a story that talks about themes such as family, love and loss.
