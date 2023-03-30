Mazatlan.- A triple by Álex William a few seconds after the end of the fourth period gave sensationally the victory to Venados Basketball by 100-96 over Los Pioneros de Los Mochis in the Pacific Coast Basketball Tournament (Cibacopa).

With this score, Mazatlán was left with the series 2-0 and reached five wins in exchange for seven losses.

Pioneros de Los Mochis sets its record with four wins and eight games lost.

The match

The first period was even with each team going back and forth, so that in the end Pioneros ended up on top in the first 12 minutes, 20-17.

Before going to rest, Mazatlán had a great rebound and dominated the second period 27-25 and went to halftime with the score 45-44 for Los Mochis.

Returning to the court in the third period, the reds kept up a strong offense and closed the cards 70-71.

All would be defined in the last seconds of the match, with the audience standing in the stands.

Vicent Boumann was intractable, supported by Álex Williams and Jorge Casillas, who in the end was the protagonist who defined the match so that the Corrido de Mazatlán sounded, announcing the victory of the reds 100-96.

basket makers

For Venados, Cicent Boumann had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Álex Williams followed with 21 points. Jorge “Pocholo” Casillas imposed his category with 19 units. Venados Basketball visits Zonkeys de Tijuana tomorrow and Saturday.

On Wednesday, April 5, Venados Basketball returns to the Lobodome of the Autonomous University of Durango to receive the Caballeros de Culiacán at 8:00 p.m.