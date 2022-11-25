Navojoa.- Venados de Mazatlán achieved an important victoryto stay with the series against the Mayos de Navojoaby winning 6-2 at the Manuel “Ciclón” Echeverría, thus signing his first series in the second round.

Actions

Navojoa struck first in the bottom of the third inning.

Miguel Guzmán scored after a single to Josuan Hernández’s central defender for the 1-0.

For the fifth high, Mazatlán started with a promising offensive.

Already with two on base, Ricardo Valenzuela, hit a single to the center-back with which Luis Jiménez scored 1-1.

Later, Randy Romero hit an infield hit to the box, with which José Manuel Orozco scored.

For the seventh, Mazatlán managed to increase its advantage, with a touch of the ball from Daniel Castro, in which Esteban Haro made an error in the shot and José Manuel Orozco reached the plate.

Later, with Ricardo Valenzuela and Daniel Castro on the trails, Leo Misael Germán sent the home run ball all over the left field, to put in three more runs and place the score 6-1.

Marco Chicuhate approached Mayos, with a solo home run in the seventh.

on the mound

Francisco Ríos returned to the Reds after a long absence due to injurythe Monclovense opener pitched for three innings, where they gave him a run, two hits, two strikeouts and a walk.

came to the relief Manuel Flores (2-0, 4.24), who worked two innings and a third to come away with the triumphRodolfo Aguilar, Gerardo Gutiérrez, Daniel Cruz and Ignacio Marrujo.

Raul Carrillo (3-4, 2.98) pitched for six innings, had two runs, five hits, walked one and struck out six, to take defeat.

Francisco Haro and Jonathan Partida, came to relieve.

Today, at 8:00 p.m., Mazatlán plays the first of the series at home against the Cañeros.

We recommend you read:

Rafael Pineda will go up to the mound for the visit, Alejandro Soto will do it for Mazatlán.