Mazatlan.- Venados Basketball achieved an important victory against Ostioneros de Guaymas by winning 103-94, in a duel held at the Lodobome of the Autonomous University of Durango, which vibrated again with the closing of the game full of adrenaline.

The porteños didn’t take long to take the lead in the first set of the match (33-25), where Jalek Felton and Alex Williams showed off power plays under the basket.

For the second quarter, the bulls kept the opposing offense at bay and with three-pointers from newcomers Ricardo Valdez and Felton, they went into halftime with a 56-47 count.

In the second half, the visit stepped up and managed to equalize the score, but some adjustments by coach Guillermo Correa pointed to what would be a great closing of the match.

It was with three minutes in the electronic when Jeff Ledbetter “lit the fuse” and the rain of triples was unleashed, followed by Felton and Williams, who would define the victory of the Buenos Aires by 103-94.

Alfonzo Stafford came to stand out, shining with 24 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Felton with 18 points, Ledbetter had 16 points and 10 assists, Williams added 16 more points.

TO KNOW

Alfonzo Stafford and Ricardo Valdez made their debut with the Puerto Rican team, at their home, the Lobodome of the Autonomous University of Durango.

This Wednesday, May 3, the second game of the series will take place against Ostioneros de Guaymas, starting at 8:00 p.m.