Tijuana, Baja California.- Venados de Mazatlán tried, but could not win against Zonkeys de Tijuana, who won their second game in a rownow 108-82 to go up 3-1 in the Pacific Coast Basketball Tournament playoff series.

The postseason of the Chevron Cibacopa League (Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit) will have its second recess this Thursday, which will seek to be used by Venados Basketball to recharge energy and seek to return the series to the Lobodome in Mazatlán.

If they lose again in Tijuana, Venados will be eliminated, since the series is to win four of seven games.

They fight, but…

Tonight, Venados, led by Éric Wessling, showed the grit that characterized him throughout the season, but they lost 82-108, in what were the actions of game 4 of the playoff.

where they had their best moment in the match by adding 29, to go to the locker room with cards of 41-59.

For the second half, the porteños returned looking to come back in the electronics to add 41 points, but the hosts ended up tipping the balance in favor and putting the series 1-3.

The best elements of Venados were Álex Williams, with 17 points; followed by Jay Strowbridge, who managed 14, and Ricardo Valdez, with 12 units.

For Zonkeys, Akia Pruitt, in a great performance, added 24 points and was seconded by Anthony Young, with 21 points and Idris Alvarado, with 18.

The actions will resume this Friday, May 26, still at the border, starting at 7:30 p.m.

the first duels

Last Friday, May 19, Zonkeys won the first of the series at the Lobodome 111-10.

excelled Akia Pruitt and Joshua Websterwith 24 and 16 units.

On May 20, Venados evened the series by winning 82-75, with 19 points from Álex Williams, but then they lost in Tijuana 87-82 and 108-82.