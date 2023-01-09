Hermosillo. The dream of the Venados de Mazatlán in search of title 10 ended when they fell last night 3-1 against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in game six of the playoff round in the ARCO Mexican Pacific Baseball League.

Careers

In the fourth inning, Naranjeros edged to victory by scoring one and exploiting starter Alejandro Soto.

Isaac Paredes gave a hit to the left, and although Luis Alfonso Cruz was dominated with a fly ball by default for the first, Soto walked Írving López. Additionally, he allowed the RBI hit to left field by Alejandro Flores.

In the sixth inning, Hermosillo added two more with an error by pitcher Casey Harman, who threw badly at first baseman with a bunt by Jasson Atondo with two outs and Írving López and Alejandro Flores ringing.

In the ninth episode, Venados took off Christian Villanueva’s hit shutout.

pitching

Wilmer Ríos, who retired 16 Venados in a row, achieved victory with eight and a third rolls with six hits, one run and five strikeouts. He saved Thomas Mcllraith.

Alejandro Soto was defeated, with just three innings and a third, with five hits, one run, three bases and three fans. He was helped by Gerardo Gutiérrez, Casey Harman, Isidro Márquez and Demetrio Gutiérrez.

Other games

In Guasave, Linder Castro (1-4), the winner, made a great relay, and the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Algodoneros 3-0 to tie the series 3-3.

Roberto Valenzuela, Kennys Vargas and Gilberto Galaviz produced the winners.

Nico Tellache (1-1) suffered the setback.

In Obregón, the Águilas de Mexicali defeated the Yaquis 4-2 and also tied the series 3-3.

Marcelo Martínez (1-3) threw a one-hitter in five innings to win.

Miguel Aguilar (1-1), with a third, two hits, three runs and one base, lost.

Niko Vázquez homered for Mexicali and produced three runs.

Today, at 7:30 p.m., the other two semifinalists will be defined in Guasave and Obregón.