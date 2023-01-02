Hermosillo. orange trees Hermosillo were imposed two races to one to the Mazatlan Deer at Sonora Stadium, in Game 1 of the first round series of the Liga Playoffs presented by Caliente.mx BOW Pacific Mexican.

Los Venados took the lead in the first inning when Félix Pérez connected an RBI single off the streamer of Elian Leyva to send the pentagon to Ramon Rios with the pool race.

Elián Leyva had a six-inning outing where he allowed one run and nine hits, awarded two bases and struck out three rivals, leaving the game lost, he was relieved by the lefty and winner Luis Márquez. that in three opponents he withdrew the entry by hanging the zero to the offense of the “Rojos del Puerto”.

Great job Torres!

Braulio Torres-Pérez, the starter for the Venados, left the game won by pitching six innings where he did not allow annotations, he connected with three hits and struck out four rivals, he was relieved in the seventh inning by the defeated, Jesús Barraza, who allowed two runs. Demetrio Gutiérrez and Isidro Márquez also pitched.

Barraza issued a walk to Alejandro Mejía, Isaac Paredes struck out for the first out and Luis Alfonso Cruz with an RBI double sent Mejía into the pentagon to even the score at 1-1, Cruz advanced to third base on a busy ball, Ángel Ramírez entered to run from emergent and with a sacrifice fly to center field Irving López towed in Ramírez in a stomp and run to put the Orange Squad in front 2-1 on the board.

The American Thomas McIlraith took over in the eighth for Naranjeros and began his work by striking out Félix Pérez for the first out, Leo Reginatto also struck out, giving up the second third, Luis Jiménez negotiated a walk, Gabriel Gutiérrez also received a passport to place runners on first and second, but Fabricio Macías who was struck out for the third out.

Braulio Torres did not allow a run to Naranjeros in six innings.

Salva Fernando Salas

For the ninth inning, Fernando Salas took over, José Manuel Orozco opened the offensive round for Mazatlán and was retired with a groundout to second base, Randy Romero hit inside the infield with a bunt for first base, but Ramón Ríos grounded for a double play to end the match.

Luis Márquez took the victory and Jesús Barraza suffered the setback. Fernando Salas scored the save.

This Monday, January 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Sinaloa, the second of the series will be played at the Sonora Stadium. For Naranjeros the announced pitcher is Wilmer Ríos. while Héctor Villalobos will launch for Venados.